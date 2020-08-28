Ramirez vs. Postol set to happen in two days

LAS VEGAS (KSEE/KGPE) – Jose Ramirez (25-0, 17 KO) versus Viktor Postol (31-2, 12 KO) was a fight originally scheduled for February 2nd in China. Then it was supposed to happen on May 9th in Fresno. Both were canceled due to COVID-19. However, this Saturday, the long-awaited fight is set for 7pm PT at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas.

For the Avenal native, it’s been 13 months since his last fight against Maurice Hooker to become the unified world champion.

On Saturday, he’s looking to defend his unified WBC and WBO junior welterweight titles.

Ramirez said that Postol is a tricky fighter.

“I’ve been working on just using a better jab, working on my power, working on my speed, my defense, being a more explosive fighter,” explained Ramirez. “I’m just trying to overwhelm Viktor Postol on Saturday and just let him know that I’m on a different level.”

The undercard kicks off at 4:30pm PT followed by the main card beginning at 7pm PT.

You can watch the events live on ESPN+.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.