Jose Ramirez defends WBC and WBO world titles

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Jose Ramirez was set to defend his WBC and WBO junior welterweight titles back in February and then in May, but due to COVID-19, both of those were scratched.

Third time’s a charm.

Saturday night, the Avenal native finally returned to the ring. It’s been 13 months since his last fight.

The long-awaited bout between Ramirez and Viktor Postol took place at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, with no fans allowed.

It was close, but Ramirez won by majority decision and defends his unified welterweight titles. Two judges scored it 116-112 and 115-113 for Ramirez and the third judge had it 114-114.

He’s now on course for an undisputed world title fight.

Ramirez improves to a perfect 26-0 and announced that him and his fiance are expecting their second child together.