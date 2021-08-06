Raiders fans make their presence known in Ohio to support Tom Flores

CANTON, Ohio (KGPE) — After a year like 2020, Raiders fans say it feels good to see some football again.

“It’s just nice, it’s been a challenging year for everybody,” said Aaron Catusin.

Raiders fans traveled to Canton, Ohio for Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week.

“We come to this event every year but no matter who’s getting enshrined we always wear our Raiders gear because we love the silver and black,” Dave Catusin said.

These two Raiders fans live in Canton, so they didn’t have to come far a with a few of their own getting inducted this is extra special!

“There’s only been two people in the history of the NFL that have won a super bowl as a player, an assistant coach and a head coach, and the other one’s been in the Hall Of Fame for a while in Mike Ditka,” explains Jason Geist. “So it was time for Tom Flores to get in.”

Tom Flores, a Sanger-native, was inducted on Sunday evening.