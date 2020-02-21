Presno hits 3 home runs on opening weekend and chats about being named MW Player of the Week

FRESNO, Calif. — Fresno State junior catcher/infielder Zach Presno was named Mountain West Player of the Week after hitting .417 with three home runs and six RBI vs. UC Irvine in the Bulldogs’ opening weekend.

Presno says experience has helped him a lot. “The game’s just slowed down a little bit,” Presno said. “It’s a lot of fun to be out there as an older guy and have all those younger guys behind us, with all the confidence you know, it kinda just takes a little pressure off everybody, everybody’s gonna do their part and so we had a lot of fun.”

Fresno State head baseball coach Mike Batesole says Presno’s performance this last weekend is exactly what they needed from him. “Last year, he got to be in the shadows a little bit, ” said Batesole. “He was able to stay in the shadows and not have to hit in the middle of the order, this year he’s got a little bigger piece to handle and so far, for one weekend, he handled it very well.”

The Diamond ‘Dogs will welcome the Washington Huskies for a 3-game series beginning on Friday at 6:05pm. They’ll play at 2:05pm on Saturday and wrap up the series on Sunday at 1:05pm.