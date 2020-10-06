Porterville Unified to resume fall sports workouts for student-athletes

PORTERVILLE, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Porterville Unified School District will resume fall sport voluntary workouts for student-athletes on Monday.

The move comes in anticipation of the tentative start of the fall season in late December.

The district said student-athletes will follow the same guidelines as mandated in the summer, including the wearing of face coverings, pre-participation screening and a limited number of participants in student cohorts.

“Locker rooms will be closed and social distancing between individuals will be maintained at all times with no visitors allowed in practice areas, including family members,” the district said.

Outdoor workouts will adhere to air quality standards as mandated by the CIF through local agencies.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.