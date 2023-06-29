DETROIT, Mich. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Rocket Mortgage Classic is a PGA Tour event held in Detroit. Three years ago, the event was won by Bryson DeChambeau, a former standout at Clovis East High School.

Could this year’s winner be a former Clovis West standout?

After the first round, Peter Kuest (-8) is tied for the lead. Kuest, who is currently No. 789 in the Official World Golf Ranking, shot a 64 on Thursday just three days after qualifying for the event.

“Probably fishing back in Utah,” said Kuest after his round, when asked what he would be doing on Thursday if he had not qualified for the Rocket Mortgage Classic. “I probably would have gone Tuesday, probably in the afternoon the day after practice.

“So I’d probably be fishing right now.”