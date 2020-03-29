Pat Riddlesprigger pulls first round upset over Courtney Alexander

FRESNO, Calif. — We should be in the middle of March Madness right now, but because of COVID-19, that isn’t happening. However, if you want your college basketball fix, check out the Fresno State men’s basketball twitter account. They have compiled a field of 64 Bulldogs, with players advancing to the next round based on votes.

Today, we built a field of 64 Bulldogs.



Whoever advances in each round is completely up to you.



The full field will be announced later tonight, but here are your No. 1 seeds:



Gary Alcorn, Melvin Ely, Paul George & Marvelle Harris#GoDogs | #PrideOfTheValley pic.twitter.com/9ddPi7uMDl — Fresno State Men’s Basketball (@FresnoStateMBB) March 28, 2020

The first round already had an upset. 15th-seeded Pat Riddlesprigger pulled a huge upset over 2nd-seed Courtney Alexander.

Riddelsprigger is a Hoover alum that played all four years at Fresno State and averaged about 7 points per game.

Alexander, on the otherhand, was transfer out of Virginia, but in his two years at Fresno State, he averaged about 23 points per game. During his senior season, he was the NCAA leading scorer.

You might be thinking how did a 15-seed top a 2-seed? You can blame Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Milwaukee Bucks’ star player went to Twitter and said “My vote goes to Pat Riddlesprigger!”

My vote goes to Pat Riddlesprigger! https://t.co/IWOuGnbwxO — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) March 28, 2020

Riddlesprigger is the dad of Giannis’ girlfriend.