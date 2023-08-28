(KSEE/KGPE) – The 1958 Fresno High School baseball team is considered to be one of the greatest high school baseball teams of all time. The Warriors were 25-1 that season, with their only loss coming to the Fresno State freshmen!

Fresno High had three future major leaguers on that squad: Dick Ellsworth, Jim Maloney and Pat Corrales.

Corrales, a catcher, signed a professional contract immediately after high school. Just 18 years old, he would go on to spend more than 60 years in the game! Interestingly enough, Pat Corrales’ first love was football. He played guard and linebacker at Fresno High School, and he had several scholarship offers to play football in college.

Pat Corrales played nine seasons in the majors with the Phillies, Cardinals, Reds and Padres. He also spent nine seasons as a major league manager with the Rangers, Phillies and Cleveland.

A 1980 inductee into the Fresno County Athletic Hall of Fame, Pat Corrales passed away on August 27th, 2023 at the age of 82.