Offense clicking for Fresno State as spring football concludes

FRESNO, Calif. — In 115 days, the Fresno State football team will open its season against UConn at Bulldog Stadium. Based on what we saw in the Spring Preview last Friday, the offense has a chance of being really good.

During the 82-play scrimmage, the Bulldogs put eleven touchdowns on the board, which included three touchdown passes from returning starting quarterback Jake Haener, and four total touchdown catches from returning receivers in Jalen Cropper, Josh Kelly and Zane Pope.

There is a lot of experience on that side of the ball and it’s giving everyone confidence.

“Yeah, I mean, you gotta play confident,” explains Haener. “If you don’t play confident in this game, you’re not gonna get things done. If you don’t believe in yourself and believe in the offense, you’re not gonna score a lot of points.”

He says his team just needs to trust one another.

“And believe that when we step on the field, we’re gonna be the best unit possible. I think we do that, so look out in August, man,” Haener added.

“These guys have refined, and it’s pretty crisp, as far as the route-running, and the checks,” said Fresno State head football coach Kalen DeBoer. “Jake’s on it right now, he knows exactly what he wants to go to. He has a lot of confidence in trusting the guys around him.”

On Friday night, the Bulldogs were without star running back Ronnie Rivers. He was held out of the scrimmage for precautionary reasons.

The team has a few weeks off before summer conditioning begins on June 1st.