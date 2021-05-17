Now an Olympian, Tulare’s Richard Torrez working towards a gold medal in Tokyo

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE) – With 66 days to go until the start of the Tokyo Olympics, right now there are 136 athletes who have qualified for Team USA.

Six of those 136 are boxers, including Richard Torrez from Tulare.

Torrez, who is currently back home before he leaves for Colorado Springs in early June (and then eventually Japan), officially found out the good news last week that he made the Olympic team. He is the top-ranked super heavyweight in the United States, and is ranked in the top ten in the world.

“I told everybody, I ran around the playground when I was eight years old, saying I’m gonna be an Olympic champion one day,” said Torrez. “And that fire is still in me. I still want that. Not just for me, I want that for my family, I want that for my town, I want that for my community. And I feel like getting that will validate all the sacrifices that I have made and all the sacrifices that everyone has made for me.

“You know, there’s gonna be a lot of COVID testing. I know that there’s a lot of quarantining, a lot of social distancing. But at the end of the day, I’m there for one reason and that’s to win. I’m there to get that gold medal. So any hoops I have to jump through in order to that, I’m willing to do.”

The Tokyo Olympics will take place this summer from July 23rd through August 8th. The boxing competition begins on July 24th.