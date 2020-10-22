NFL, NFLPA are reviewing the Raiders’ recent COVID-19 issues

Local Sports

by: Ron Futrell

Posted: / Updated:

FILE- Fullback Alec Ingold #45 of the Las Vegas Raiders celebrates with running back Josh Jacobs #28 and tight end Foster Moreau #87 after a 3-yard touchdown reception against the New Orleans Saints during the NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on September 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Saints 34-24. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images, FILE)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The NFL and NFLPA are reviewing the Raiders’ recent COVID-19 issues, including a positive test for Trent Brown, who they believe hadn’t been consistently wearing his tracking device. There is also video of offensive linemen hanging out together without masks, per sources.

According to Tom Pelissero, a reporter for the NFL network, it is not unusual for NFL and union to review any situation with multiple positive tests.

CB Damon Arnette went on Reserve, COVID-19 list on Monday, then Trent Brown on Wednesday.

The rest of the starting O-line and safety Johnathan Abram are currently isolated, according to sources.

