(KGPE) – The National Football Foundation Hampshire Honor Society recognizes players who have been starters or significant contributors, and who have a GPA of at least 3.2 over their college careers.

On Wednesday, 1,734 players from 328 schools were honored; two of them (Raymond Pauwels, Jr and David Perales) are from Fresno State.

Pauwels, Jr, a tight end, has an undergraduate degree in criminology law enforcement. Perales, a defensive end, has an undergraduate degree in forensic behavioral sciences. They are both enrolled in the masters program for curriculum and instruction at Fresno State.

In addition to Pauwels, Jr and Perales, QB Adrian Martinez (Clovis West/Kansas State), LB DJ Schramm (Clovis West/Boise State) and DB Steve Stephens (Edison/Oregon) were also recognized on Wednesday by the National Football Foundation Hampshire Honor Society.