FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KGPE) – 2022 will be Tory Horton’s junior season in college football. A wide receiver, he made quite an impression right away.

“I’ll probably get accused by the rest of my staff, he’s been my favorite since I had a chance to see him in high school,” said Jay Norvell, the head football coach at Colorado State.

Norvell is in his first season at CSU after previously coaching at Nevada. He recruited Tory Horton to the Wolf Pack and coached him in Reno for two seasons. He will continue to coach him, as Horton chose to transfer to the Rams in the offseason.

A Fresno native, Tory Horton was a three-sport athlete at Washington Union High School. He graduated in 2020 and played for Nevada as a true freshman that fall.

“We love big receivers and he’s kind of a prototype of what you look for,” said Norvell. “He scored a touchdown in his first game as a freshman and he hasn’t really stopped since.”

He scored three touchdowns in a game against Fresno State that year (with 148 receiving yards).

“Tory is a great kid. Unbelievable player,” said Timmy Chang, the head football coach at Hawai’i who spent the last few seasons as Nevada’s wide receivers coach. “I think he’s one of the best receivers in the conference. And so I know he’ll be great for the Colorado State program and I know he represents Fresno and where he’s from.

“But good kid, nothing but great things for him and what I see in his future.”