New Bulldogs’ safeties coach, Chuck Morrell, has a Fresno State connection

FRESNO, Calif. — This season, the Fresno State football team will have two defensive back coaches. J.D. Williams will be in charge of the cornerbacks, while Chuck Morrell will take care of the safeties.

Morrell is in his first year at Fresno State, but as we found out during a media Zoom Q&A, he already has a Bulldog connection.

“For the last nine seasons I’ve been the head coach at Montana Tech which is in Buttle, Montana,” Morrell said. “[It’s] actually the hometown of Coach Jim Sweeney. I’ve heard a lot of Jim Sweeney stories being in Butte for the last nine years.”