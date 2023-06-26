(KSEE/KGPE) – Ethan Quinn is ready to take the next step in his tennis career. On Monday morning, the Fresno native announced that he is leaving Georgia after just one season to become a professional.

Quinn, a former standout at San Joaquin Memorial High School, won the NCAA title in men’s singles as a freshman. He was recently named ITA Rookie of the Year.

“From the moment I stepped foot on campus at the University of Georgia, I have felt at home,” said Quinn in a statement released by the Georgia men’s tennis team. “This place gave me both a school and family with endless opportunities as well as a place where I could start the next chapter of my life. Although my journey has been unusual, I am proud of it. It was my own story that I lived, and I do not regret any part of the last three semesters. Athens changed my life, and I am forever grateful to everyone who was a part of it.”

Ethan Quinn was 34-10 in his one season at Georgia, with 26 of those wins coming against ranked opponents. He was the SEC Freshman of the Week five times, and he ended the year on a 17-match winning streak.

Quinn reportedly plans to continue online courses at the University of Georgia.