Nationally-ranked Buchanan avoids early playoff exit with walkoff home run

CLOVIS, Calif. (KGPE) – Baseball America has Buchanan High School ranked No. 4 in the country, while MaxPreps has the Bears ranked No. 14. What that means is they are expected to win their seventh section championship.

They came close to losing in the first round.

Buchanan, the No. 1 seed in Division I, hosted No. 16 Righetti on Wednesday and was trailing, 6-5, entering the bottom of the 7th inning.

The Warriors, from Santa Maria, had to travel roughly 175 miles for this game. They took the lead in the fifth inning on a throwing error.

And they held that lead until Sky Collins came to the plate two innings later.

Collins, a senior, had never hit a home run in his high school career. Yet he did just that on Wednesday, connecting on a pitch that he sent over the center field wall. There was a runner on base at the time, meaning Collins’ home run was a walkoff home run.

It won the game for Buchanan, 7-6.

“I just wanted to get the guy on third base in, hit a high pop fly. But it went farther than expected,” smiled Collins. “That’s my first home run in high school, so, yeah, that felt really good.”

The Bears now move onto the quarterfinals where they will host No. 8 Clovis West on Friday. The Golden Eagles beat No. 9 Frontier on Wednesday, 12-3.