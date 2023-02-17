FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – On Thursday night, Clovis West hosted Caruthers in one quarterfinal game of the girls high school basketball playoffs in Division I.

It was a battle of national power vs small-town power. However, the battle was one-sided.

Athena Tomlinson, who holds a handful of Division I offers, scored 14 points in the first quarter for the Golden Eagles as they jumped out to a 20-point lead. They would go on to win by 30, 72-42.

“We have just so much respect for Caruthers,” said Clovis West head coach Craig Campbell, whose team is ranked No. 12 nationally by MaxPreps. “Anna (Almeida) has done a tremendous job there. They’re a D-V program, a D-IV program enrollment-wise, and they’re stuck in this top division. I’ve campaigned for years, it’s not right. They should be playing in their school size.”

Despite the fact Caruthers (24-7) will not get a chance to play at Selland Arena in a section championship game next weekend, the Blue Raiders’ season is not over. They will play in the state playoffs in a couple of weeks.

“If people walked through the town of Caruthers, and they saw what we have versus what the others have, it’s not even close to the same,” said Almeida, the school’s head coach. “Even schools in D-II, they have way more than what we have…we try to schedule tough, we try to play the best competition.

“‘Shame on us’ is basically what they’re saying…but we show up and we compete, and it is what it is, it’s out of our control. We have no control over this.”