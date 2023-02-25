CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The No. 1 ranked soccer team in the country wins again.

Clovis North, which is recognized by the United Soccer Coaches, came from behind to beat Ridgeview on Saturday, 3-1, to win the Division I Central Section championship at Clovis East High School.

The game was played at Clovis East because of poor field conditions at Clovis North.

The Broncos (24-0-1) trailed 1-0 before Bryan Lopez received a pass and used his left foot to tie things up late in the first half. It was the first of two goals Lopez would score in the game.

Brenen Clay also had a goal for Clovis North. Early in the second half, Clay launched one from near midfield that went over the goalkeeper’s outstretched hand into the back of the net.

He celebrated by doing a backflip.