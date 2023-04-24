COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KSEE) – On Monday, the Mountain West Conference handed out its weekly baseball awards and two of those awards went to valley players: Murf Gray and TJ Fondtain.

Gray, a freshman at Fresno State out of Madera South High School, was named the conference’s freshman of the week for the fifth consecutive week. He hit two home runs last week and had six RBI, helping the Bulldogs to three wins.

For the season, Murf Gray is hitting .288 with six home runs and 21 RBI.

TJ Fondtain was named the conference’s pitcher of the week after throwing a no-hitter for San Diego State against Nevada. Fondtain, a junior out of Buchanan High School, actually had a perfect game going into the ninth inning.

He has a 2.92 ERA this season. Meanwhile, at the plate, he is hitting .267 with seven home runs and 27 RBI.