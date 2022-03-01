VISALIA, Calif. (KGPE) – Less than one week ago, the Mt. Whitney boys basketball team made history by winning its first section championship in 32 years.

On Tuesday, the Pioneers’ dream season came to an end after they lost at home to Rancho Cucamonga, 61-57.

It was a 4-13 matchup in the first round of the Division II state playoffs; Carter Glick scored 16 points.

Division I (Boys):

#8 Oakland Tech 72, #9 San Joaquin Memorial 65

#13 Clovis North 70, #4 Miramonte 68

Division II (Boys):

#1 Elk Grove 57, #16 Clovis East 50

#11 Central 61, #6 Salesian College Prep 59

#13 Rancho Cucamonga 61, #4 Mt. Whitney 57

Division III (Boys):

#11 Bullard 69, #6 Central Catholic 43

Division V (Boys):

#4 Priory 48, #13 Mariposa County 37

#4 Villanova Prep 62, #13 Central Valley Christian 57

Division II (Girls):

#5 San Joaquin Memorial 56, #12 Del Oro 46

#6 Caruthers 62, #11 Vista del Lago 47

Division III (Girls):

#12 Central 70, #5 East Union 53

#13 Buchanan 58, #4 West County 46

#7 Priory 66, #10 Clovis 62

#13 Sierra Pacific 62, #4 Palisades 61

#3 Porterville 52, #14 Hamilton 41

Division IV (Girls):

#2 Calaveras 67, #15 Madera 18

#8 Corcoran 61, #9 Temple City 48

Division V (Girls):

#3 Mt. Diablo 56, #14 Immanuel 29