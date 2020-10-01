Mountain West unveils 2020 football schedule

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Mountain West Conference unveiled its 2020 football schedule on Thursday with Fresno State opening its season on Oct. 24 by hosting Hawaii at Bulldog Stadium.

The schedule consists of 46 conference games playing out over nine weeks with no divisional delineation.

“The shift away from a two-division format was necessary to optimize the schedule and allow for maximum flexibility given the various constraints which had to be considered,” said Commissioner Craig Thompson.

The top two teams with the highest conference winning percentage will play in the Mountain West Championship game on Dec. 19.

The change in who would get to play the championship game and where it would be played was made due to an uneven number of conference games and the possibility that additional games could be lost to “COVID-19 challenges,” according to the conference.

The Mountain West said its TV partners, CBS Sports and Fox Sports, will initiate a selection procedure which will include shifting several games to Thursday and Fridays. Announcements of television selections will be made in the near future.

All games listed in the first week are scheduled to be played on Saturday, Oct. 24.

Saturday, October 3

Navy at Air Force

Saturday, October 24

Air Force at San José State*

Hawaii at Fresno State*

New Mexico at Colorado State*

UNLV at San Diego State*

Utah State at Boise State*

Wyoming at Nevada*

Saturday, October 31

Boise State at Air Force*

Colorado State at Fresno State*

Hawaii at Wyoming*

Nevada at UNLV*

San José State at New Mexico*

San Diego State at Utah State*

Saturday, November 7

Air Force at Army

BYU at Boise State

Fresno State at UNLV*

New Mexico at Hawaii*

San José State at San Diego State*

Utah State at Nevada*

Wyoming at Colorado State*

Saturday, November 14

Air Force at Wyoming*

Colorado State at Boise State*

Fresno State at Utah State*

Hawaii at San Diego State*

Nevada at New Mexico*

UNLV at San José State*

Saturday, November 21

Boise State at Hawaii*

New Mexico at Air Force*

San Diego State at Nevada*

San José State at Fresno State*

UNLV at Colorado State*

Utah State at Wyoming*

Saturday, November 28

Colorado State at Air Force*

Nevada at Hawaii*

New Mexico at Utah State*

San Diego State at Fresno State*

San José State at Boise State*

Wyoming at UNLV*

Saturday, December 5

Air Force at Utah State*

Boise State at UNLV*

Colorado State at San Diego State*

Fresno State at Nevada*

Hawaii at San José State*

Wyoming at New Mexico*

Saturday, December 12

Boise State at Wyoming*

Fresno State at New Mexico*

Nevada at San José State*

San Diego State vs TBA

UNLV at Hawaii*

Utah State at Colorado State*

Saturday, December 19

Mountain West Championship Game

*Mountain West game

+The Mountain West Football Championship Game will be played at the home stadium of the team with the highest win percentage in Conference games only.

All dates and times are local to site and are subject to change. All games are subject to state, county and local approvals.

