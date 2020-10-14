Mountain West releases TV football schedule

FRESNO, Calif. — On Tuesday, the Mountain West released its TV football schedule. Fresno State will have seven of its eight games nationally televised between CBS Sports Network and FOX Sports Networks.

Two of the Bulldogs’ home games will be played during the week instead of on Saturday. Fresno State will host Colorado State on Thursday, October 29th and San Diego State on Friday, November 27th.

Fresno State will open up the season at home on October 24th against Hawai’i, however, there hasn’t been a kickoff time or channel released yet for that matchup.

Here’s the Bulldogs’ TV schedule so far:

Saturday, Oct. 24
Hawai’i at Fresno State
TBA | TBA

Thursday, Oct. 29
Colorado State at Fresno State
7 p.m. PT | CBS Sports Network

Saturday, Nov. 7
Fresno State at UNLV
12:30 p.m. PT | CBS Sports Network

Saturday, Nov. 14
Fresno State at Utah State
TBA | FS1 or FS2

Saturday, Nov. 21
San Jose State at Fresno State
4 p.m. PT | CBS Sports Network

Friday, Nov. 27
San Diego State at Fresno State
TBA | FS1

Saturday, Dec. 5
Fresno State at Nevada
TBA | FS1 or FS2

Saturday, Dec. 12
Fresno State at New Mexico
TBA | FS1 or FS2

Saturday, Dec. 19
Mountain West Championship Game
TBA | FOX or FS1

For more information on the Mountain West TV schedule, visit here.

