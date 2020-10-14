Mountain West releases TV football schedule

FRESNO, Calif. — On Tuesday, the Mountain West released its TV football schedule. Fresno State will have seven of its eight games nationally televised between CBS Sports Network and FOX Sports Networks.

Two of the Bulldogs’ home games will be played during the week instead of on Saturday. Fresno State will host Colorado State on Thursday, October 29th and San Diego State on Friday, November 27th.

Fresno State will open up the season at home on October 24th against Hawai’i, however, there hasn’t been a kickoff time or channel released yet for that matchup.

Here’s the Bulldogs’ TV schedule so far:

Saturday, Oct. 24

Hawai’i at Fresno State

TBA | TBA

Thursday, Oct. 29

Colorado State at Fresno State

7 p.m. PT | CBS Sports Network

Saturday, Nov. 7

Fresno State at UNLV

12:30 p.m. PT | CBS Sports Network

Saturday, Nov. 14

Fresno State at Utah State

TBA | FS1 or FS2

Saturday, Nov. 21

San Jose State at Fresno State

4 p.m. PT | CBS Sports Network

Friday, Nov. 27

San Diego State at Fresno State

TBA | FS1

Saturday, Dec. 5

Fresno State at Nevada

TBA | FS1 or FS2

Saturday, Dec. 12

Fresno State at New Mexico

TBA | FS1 or FS2

Saturday, Dec. 19

Mountain West Championship Game

TBA | FOX or FS1

For more information on the Mountain West TV schedule, visit here.

Fresno State Media Services