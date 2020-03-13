Mountain West cancels all spring sports as COVID-19 concerns rise

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Mountain West Board of Directors has now officially canceled all remaining spring sports competitions and MW championships. This decision follows the recent announcement from the NCAA to cancel all of its winter and spring championships. The MW Board had previously placed an indefinite suspension on these events.

The MW Board has also established a moratorium on all on-campus and off-campus in-person recruiting activities for the foreseeable future. 

These changes are based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat and the ability to ensure the events do not contribute to the spread of the pandemic. The health and well-being of student-athletes, as well as the campus and general communities, is of utmost priority.

Mountain West Media Services

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Bulldog Insider Podcast