Mountain West cancels all spring sports as COVID-19 concerns rise

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Mountain West Board of Directors has now officially canceled all remaining spring sports competitions and MW championships. This decision follows the recent announcement from the NCAA to cancel all of its winter and spring championships. The MW Board had previously placed an indefinite suspension on these events.

The MW Board has also established a moratorium on all on-campus and off-campus in-person recruiting activities for the foreseeable future.

These changes are based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat and the ability to ensure the events do not contribute to the spread of the pandemic. The health and well-being of student-athletes, as well as the campus and general communities, is of utmost priority.

Mountain West Media Services