FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – In a lot of ways, Fresno State and Fresno City College have had seasons this year that mirror each other. Both teams began the year with one win in their first four games, both teams have dealt with injuries (including to their starting quarterbacks) and both teams entered this weekend on winning streaks: four for the Bulldogs, five for the Rams.

Fresno State won on Friday night in Las Vegas. However, Fresno City did not win on Saturday.

And that loss for the Rams cost them the Central Valley Conference title as Modesto Junior College beat Fresno City College, 28-20, on Saturday at Ratcliffe Stadium.

The Pirates’ defense accounted for the first two scores of the game, a 17-yard interception return for a touchdown followed by a safety early in the second quarter. Soon after, running back Kimoni Stanley scored on a one-yard touchdown run, giving MJC a 16-0 lead.

Stanley, a freshman, rushed for a game-high 119 yards with two touchdowns.

Fresno City’s JoNation Dejohnette, a sophomore running back out of Clovis East High School, answered the first Stanley touchdown with a 7-yard touchdown run of his own. (It was the first of two touchdowns in the game for Dejohnette.)

And the Rams would get within eight points late in the fourth quarter thanks to two touchdown passes from quarterback Isaiah Robles (Clovis High School), one each to Dejohnette and one to Tim Conerly.

However, on back-to-back possessions in the final three minutes, the Rams’ offense turned the ball over with fumbles and Modesto held on for a 28-20 win.

Fresno City (6-4) will now await its fate for a bowl game.