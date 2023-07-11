(KSEE/KGPE) – The 2023 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft is officially over, with three more valley players selected on Tuesday, the final day.

In the 13th round, with pick No. 391 overall, the Baltimore Orioles drafted LSU pitcher Riley Cooper. A former standout at Clovis North High School, Cooper helped the Tigers win the College World Series this year, making five relief appearances in Omaha.

TJ Fondtain was drafted in the 14th round by the Tampa Bay Rays, with pick No. 423 overall. Fondtain, an all-American pitcher at San Diego State who is the 2023 Mountain West Pitcher of the Year, is a former standout at Buchanan High School.

In the 20th round, another former Buchanan High School standout was drafted as pitcher Isaac Ayon was taken with pick No. 585 overall by the Washington Nationals. Ayon, a pitcher at Oregon, is coming off of an arm injury suffered last fall.