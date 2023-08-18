CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A former four-time major league All-Star is heading to the Central Valley as the head coach of the Buchanan High School baseball team.

Clovis Unified School District confirmed on Friday that Troy Glaus will be the program’s new head coach.

Glaus, who had a 13-year career in Major League Baseball, finished his playing career in 2010 with the Atlanta Braves. Glaus was also part of the USA baseball team that earned a bronze medal in the 1996 Summer Olympics.

Highlights from Glaus’s professional career also includes:

4x MLB All-Star

2x Silver Slugger Award Winner

2002 World Series Champion

2002 World Series MVP

2000 American League home run leader

Glaus will lead the Buchanan Bears Baseball Program for the 2023-24 school year.