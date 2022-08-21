LOS ANGELES (KSEE/KGPE) – The Los Angeles Football Club announced on Friday that it has signed Danny Trejo to an MLS contract.

Trejo, a forward, was previously signed to two short-term loan agreements. He made his MLS debut on June 18th against Seattle.

“Danny has developed in our system and we have enjoyed seeing his progress since we drafted him,” said LAFC Co-President and General Manager John Thorrington in a news release. “He has shown ability and character deserving of this MLS contract, and we look forward to his continued contributions as we enter a critical time in our season.”

Trejo, 24, was chosen with the No. 14 pick in the first round of the 2021 MLS SuperDraft from CSUN. A Mendota native, he scored 26 goals in college after scoring a state record 200 goals with the Aztecs (65 during his senior season).