FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Kohl’s Kicking has ranked Alex Asparuhov the No. 2 punter in the country.

Asparuhov, who attends San Joaquin Memorial, is a student-athlete in the class of 2025.

“Asparuhov might be the best in the country,” reads the write-up on kohlskicking.com. “His control and repeatability is special. He scored over 109 points on a cold, 40-degree night in December of 2023.

“He will be someone to watch at the Underclassman Challenge.”