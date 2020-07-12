KSEE24 RESCAN /
Memorial star running back Jordan Hornbeak commits to dream school, Fresno State

FRESNO, Calif. — San Joaquin Memorial star running back Jordan Hornbeak had many D-1 offers including schools from the Pac-12 like Cal, UCLA, Colorado and Washington. However, on Saturday afternoon he took to Twitter and committed to play at Fresno State.

Hornbeak told Sports Central that Fresno State is his dream school and grew up watching Robbie Rouse, Davante Adams and Derek Carr at Bulldog Stadium.

“It was electrifying and just to know that I would be coming from the valley and I would represent it, I was blown away, I was like okay, this is where I want to go,” Hornbeak explained.

According to MaxPreps, Hornbeak ran for 1,697 yards with 18 touchdowns during his junior campaign at Memorial and helped the Panthers to a Valley Championship.

