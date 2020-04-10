Meet and Greet with Fresno State’s new tight ends coach Paul Creighton

FRESNO, Calif. — With a new head coach, generally some new faces on the coaching staff. Today on Zoom, the media was able to speak with Fresno State’s new tight ends coach Paul Creighton.

He spent the last six years at UC Davis and knows how much talent comes through the Central Valley and how Fresno State has the edge in recruiting them.

“I mean you think about the amount of good high school football players,” said Creighton. “Within a 70 mile radius of campus, and ya know, I’d put us up against anybody definitely on the west coast with an advantage in that aspect.”