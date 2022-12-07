SEATTLE (KSEE/KGPE) – Former San Joaquin Memorial Panther and Fresno State Bulldog Braxton Meah is making an impact early in the season at his new school, Washington.



Meah is averaging 9.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game, as the Huskies are off to a 7-2 start.



The seven-footer entered the transfer portal last spring after spending two years with the Bulldogs, and announced his transfer to Washington in early May.

At Fresno State, he showed some flashes but struggled to find a consistent role, averaging 2.8 points and 2.3 rebounds per game as a freshman. As a sophomore, he averaged 2.2 points and 2.2 rebounds per game.

Braxton Meah is averaging 20.5 minutes per game for the Huskies in a starting role this season as a junior, and he was especially impressive in his last two appearances; he scored 18 points and added 7 rebounds in a 77-66 win over Seattle on November 28th, and he tied for the team lead in points (16) and rebounds (7), and added three blocks in a 73-63 win over Colorado on Sunday.

In his eight games played, Meah is shooting 69% from the field and he is converting at the free throw line (an area where he struggled as a Bulldog), having made 14 of 18 free throws attempted this season (77.8%).

After the Huskies beat Fresno State at the Paycom Wooden Legacy on November 23rd, Braxton Meah was asked about what went into his decision to choose Washington as his new school.

“I really like the coaching staff, they push me every day, even the players,” he said that night. “They push me every day to get better, and I just felt like it was the right fit.”

The Huskies’ staff includes Fresno native Quincy Pondexter as an assistant coach. Like Meah, Pondexter also starred at San Joaquin Memorial before playing his college basketball at Washington. He would go on to play seven seasons in the NBA.

Pondexter has a close relationship with Meah.

Washington was picked to finish ninth in the preseason Pac-12 media poll. The Huskies, who won that four-team Wooden Legacy tournament (beating the Bulldogs in the semifinals and upending a good Saint Mary’s team in overtime in the championship game), have a huge non-conference game on Friday when they visit Gonzaga (No. 18 AP/No. 18 Coaches).