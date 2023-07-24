(KSEE) – By Wednesday, all veterans and rookies across the NFL will have reported for training camps.

On Monday, Frank Ginda reported to the Seahawks.

Ginda, a native of Los Banos (Pacheco High School), is one of several players the Seahawks brought in for a workout. He is not guaranteed a roster spot, but it is an opportunity for the USFL’s Defensive Player of the Year.

“Those stories are more common than the first-round draft pick,” said San Jose State head football coach Brent Brennan, who coached Ginda in college. “If you talk to guys that played in the NFL, most of them are like, ‘oh, I got cut and then I made it. And then I got cut.’ It’s such a hard league, right? And there are so few spots.”

Frank Ginda was undrafted coming out of San Jose State in 2018. The nation’s leading tackler in 2017, averaging 13.3 tackles per game, Ginda has bounced around a few NFL practice squads since his time with the Spartans.

“Frank had a couple opportunities in the NFL,” said Brennan. “But now he’s been able to play and develop and improve because he’s still getting to play football even though he’s four years out of school. So I’m excited for him. And I’m sure he’ll get another opportunity to keep playing. To be the defensive player of the year in any pro league, you’re a good player. And he was a fantastic player for us.

“He’s a great guy, I’m so happy for him.”