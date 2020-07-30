Los Banos 13-year old is set to attempt 12-mile swim across Lake Tahoe

LOS BANOS, Calif. — In 2016, he broke the World Record for becoming the youngest person to swim from San Francisco to Alcatraz and back.
James Savage, out of Los Banos, was 9-years old at the time. He’s now 13-years old and getting ready for his longest swim to date called the “Godfather Swim.” Savage will finish at the mansion where Godfather II was filmed in Homewood, CA.
On Thursday morning, he’ll be attempting to swim the “true width” of Lake Tahoe which is 12 miles, and would make him the youngest person to complete it.
He’s chasing the Lake Tahoe Triple Crown, and if he’s successful on Thursday, he’ll have two swims down and one to go.
“It’s gonna be my longest one yet, but I think I’ve trained way better distance wise, so it’s pretty much no more than my Friday except two more miles,” explains James.
His mom, Jillian Savage, says he trains hard every Friday. “He does a ten mile loop out at the reservoir which consists of swimming the entire perimeter,” Jillian said.
He’ll start his swim at 4:30am Thursday morning. You can follow along and stay updated by visiting his Facebook page below.