Los Banos 13-year old is set to attempt 12-mile swim across Lake Tahoe

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LOS BANOS, Calif. — In 2016, he broke the World Record for becoming the youngest person to swim from San Francisco to Alcatraz and back.

James Savage, out of Los Banos, was 9-years old at the time. He’s now 13-years old and getting ready for his longest swim to date called the “Godfather Swim.” Savage will finish at the mansion where Godfather II was filmed in Homewood, CA.

On Thursday morning, he’ll be attempting to swim the “true width” of Lake Tahoe which is 12 miles, and would make him the youngest person to complete it.

He’s chasing the Lake Tahoe Triple Crown, and if he’s successful on Thursday, he’ll have two swims down and one to go.

“It’s gonna be my longest one yet, but I think I’ve trained way better distance wise, so it’s pretty much no more than my Friday except two more miles,” explains James.

His mom, Jillian Savage, says he trains hard every Friday. “He does a ten mile loop out at the reservoir which consists of swimming the entire perimeter,” Jillian said.

He’ll start his swim at 4:30am Thursday morning. You can follow along and stay updated by visiting his Facebook page below.

https://www.facebook.com/SavageSuperduck

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.