Lorenzo Neal recruited as a linebacker in high school

FRESNO, Calif. – This Saturday, Fresno State will honor a Bulldog legend.

Former Fresno State running back Lorenzo Neal will have his No. 22 jersey retired at halftime when the Bulldogs host Nevada.

Neal was a standout on offense and defense at Lemoore High School, and he was recruited to play linebacker in college.

It turned out that Neal became one of the best fullbacks in the NFL, but what if he would’ve continued to play at linebacker?

Thom Sembriztki, who coached Neal at Lemoore High School, says he would’ve had a successful career.

“I think that if he played linebacker in college and in the NFL, he may already be in the Hall of Fame,” Sembritzki said.

“The craziest thing was he never came off the field,” Sembritzki explained. “He was on every special team, he was the defensive captain and we ran a cover one split six. Everybody’s covered, so they would spread everybody out and Lorenzo would just stand there and he would go C to C Gap and just hammer people,” he added.

“You couldn’t even run a football even though you’re all spread out, because he was so good,” Sembrizki added.

Kickoff is set for 4pm PT on Saturday when the Bulldogs host the Wolf Pack on Homecoming.