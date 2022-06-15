FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – For 37 years, Bill Woodward was known as the “Voice of the Bulldogs.” He called Fresno State games on KMJ Radio from 1972-2008.

Woodward died recently at the age of 81.

Bill Woodward was honored on the field at Bulldog Stadium during his last season as a play-by-play announcer in 2008. He officially retired from KMJ in 2010, the same year that he was inducted into the Fresno County Athletic Hall of Fame.

Some of the memorable moments that Woodward witnessed in his career include the 1983 NIT championship and the 1992 Freedom Bowl victory over USC.

Bill Woodward grew up in Selma, and he played football for the Bears in high school. He died on May 21st at his home in Washington.