Local softball players hold equipment drive to support first-ever softball team in Ghana

FRESNO, Calif. – Two local softball players came up with the idea to hold an equipment drive Sunday morning.

“I’m really happy. Just the turnout that we have so far, it’s pretty crazy,” says India Zepeda, a senior outfielder at Bullard High School.

Zepeda, and Jazzy Castaneda, a freshman pitcher at Fresno City College and Bullard alum, saw a post on Twitter that really sparked their interest.

“We happened to see this post on Ghana Shock softball,” Zepeda explained.

Ghana Shock is the first girls softball team in the country. They noticed that they had little to no equipment, some even playing without shoes. They realized that they could make a difference.

“I wanted to do something to help out and so we had the idea to get a bunch of donations of old cleats that we can send to them,” said Zepeda.

People stopped by Bullard High School to drop off equipment, including Kerman’s new head football coach Dejon Kelly.

“Kerman Unified and Kerman softball donated. There are ten brand-new pairs of shoes, and also two boxes of softballs as well,” Kelly said.

The Hoover softball program also donated on Sunday. Casteneda said this event has opened her eyes.

“To see these girls really love the sport and just not being able to have the right stuff, it humbles you and it makes you want to be a part of that,” added Castenada.

They’re planning on sending the equipment to Ghana within the next couple of weeks.

“I know that we’re going to ask the team to send a video of them opening [the boxes] and I think that’s going to make me very happy when I see that,” said Zepeda.

Meanwhile, Castaneda is excited that girls who don’t have the same opportunities will be able to enjoy the sport she loves.

“It teaches you so many things as far as beyond softball,” she explained. “Going through life, I know I approach it like a softball game. You get a lot of obstacles, being a part of the team and knowing that people have your back it’s really important just to get through life.”

