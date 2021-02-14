Local high school football coaches optimistic about playing this season

FRESNO, Calif. — High school sports with “low-risk exposure” are currently able to compete in the state of California. However, when it comes to contact sports, those athletes continue to wait.

California and Nevada are the only states to not have a set start date.

Sports Central reached out to Governor Newsom’s office on Friday in regards to a timeline for a decision and this was their response:

“Safely returning our youth back to playing the sports that are important for their physical and mental health is a priority for California. As we continue to work to balance those benefits against COVID-19 risks based on level of spread across our community and transmission risk associated with specific activities and settings, we are always evaluating conditions on the ground and new scientific evidence to assess when and how we can update our guidance. We are looking to move as quickly and as safely as possible.” – Daniel Lopez, Governor Gavin Newsom Press Secretary

The question remains, “how quick?”

Two local head football coaches remain optimistic about a season happening and the decision being made sometime this week.

“I do feel confident that we are going to come back,” said Bullard head football coach Don Arax. “It’s obviously going to be a shortened season, maybe five league games and a bowl game, but I’m feeling good about it.”

Clovis head football coach, Rich Hammond, agrees.

“I do feel like we’re going to play,” Hammond said. “Forty states have completed seasons and already played in the fall, and you got another six going on right now. We’re one of the last states to not be able to play,” he explained.

“I think that gives a lot of information to the state to now make an informed decision,” Hammond added. “You can now take data from Michigan, or so on, and look at what took place and make a decision.”

Both coaches said grades have dropped since this pandemic started. Whether it’s due to online learning, no high school sports or a combination of the two.

“It’ll bring a tear to your eye even for a gruff football coach when you consider what these kids are going through,” Arax said. “We know we can do it, we know we can do it safely.”

“I just think scholastic sports is so important,” explained Hammond. “You’re tying in academics, community support, pride in the school, and the community that you represent and those things come with a high school sports program.”

“Whether it’s football or any co-curricular, you teach kids so many life lessons,” Hammond said.

If the state does give the green light to play contact sports, practice would likely begin March 1st, with the shortened-season starting on March 19th and an end date of May 1st.