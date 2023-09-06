FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Linda Garza was introduced on Wednesday as the new head softball coach at Fresno City College.

Sports Central reported last week that Garza had resigned as the head coach at Nevada because she wanted to move back to her hometown and be closer to family.

Garza had been the Wolf Pack’s head coach for two seasons. Before that, she was Fresno State’s head coach for five seasons.

“There’s a big stage that’s up on the big show that all of us dream about,” said Garza. “And I’m fortunate that I had 21 years at it. And so many people may think, ‘why?’ And I’m here to say, ‘because I love this valley.’ And I love the opportunity that as long as I get to work with 24 female student-athletes and give back, I’m doing what I’m supposed to be doing.”

Garza, who replaces Haley Janzer, becomes the fourth head softball coach in Fresno City history.