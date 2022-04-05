MADERA, Calif. (KGPE) – Sierra Gonzalez is a junior at Liberty High School. But she is often seen at Madera High School and at Kerman High School.

“When Sierra came to me, ‘hey I want to swim,’ we had to figure out a way to make that happen,” said Mike Nolte, the athletic director at Liberty High School.

Because swimming is not an official sport at Liberty. So there is no official swim team and, most importantly, there is no pool.

“Yeah, everybody’s kind of shocked that I’m a swimmer at Liberty. They’re like, ‘they don’t have a pool.’ I’m like, ‘yeah, they don’t,'” laughs Sierra Gonzalez. “So I usually go to swim practice and practice with my coaches at Madera Aquatic Team. And then the day of swim meets, Ms. Mag(daleno) takes me to my swim meets and then we go with Kerman to wherever they’re going.”

“I’m really proud of Sierra because for her to independently be so motivated to do this on her own…I kind of questioned it at first, but Sierra has taken it into her own hands,” says Alex Magdaleno, Sierra Gonzalez’s coach and a special education teacher at Liberty High School.

Sierra Gonzalez loves swimming. She actually wanted to start swimming for the Hawks her freshman year, two years ago.

“When I’m swimming I just feel calm, like during practice and then at swim meets I get so excited, just jump in the water,” she says. “Feeling the rush of people swimming right next to you and just trying to beat them.”

“Fortunately for us, we are in a league where there are a few schools that have swimming,” says Nolte. “We want to give her every opportunity to do what she would like to do.”