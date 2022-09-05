FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – All three Dalena brothers have suited up for the San Joaquin Memorial football program, and they have also all worn No. 15.

Frank, Mac, and Joe have all played for current head coach Anthony Goston. Joe is the youngest of the four Dalena siblings, and the last to wear the No. 15 jersey.

“It means a lot, I grew up watching my brothers play,” he said. “They played with No. 15 and watching it get passed down. I’m the final 15 around here.”

Older brothers Frank and Mac both went on to play at Fresno State. Mac is currently a junior wide receiver for Jeff Tedford’s program.

“One thing we told him, even Coach said, ‘you’re wearing No. 15 no matter what,” smiled Mac.

Joe Dalena began his senior season scoring the first touchdown of the year for the Panthers in their 34-0 win over Clovis North in Week One. He shared that it would be an honor to eventually play at Fresno State and follow in both Frank’s and Mac’s footsteps.

Wearing the No. 15 jersey isn’t the only thing the Dalenas had in common on the field at Memorial. Head coach Anthony Goston thinks they all look really similar while playing.

“All three of them are great route-runners,” said Goston. “They’re all about the same size, too, so they’re similar. “Their dedication, commitment, work ethic. You always know they’re gonna work hard, show up and do what’s right.

“It’s been nice to coach these guys, and Joe’s the last one so I’ll miss them.”