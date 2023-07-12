

Nicholasville, Ky. (KSEE/KGPE) – It has been a life-changing couple of weeks for Clovis West alum Peter Kuest on the PGA TOUR, and this week in Kentucky the story could get even better.

The 25-year-old former all-American at BYU had no status on the PGA TOUR to start the season. He finished outside of top 100 on last year’s Korn Ferry Tour standings, and he finished tied for 126th at the final stage of Q-School.

That meant he was guaranteed no starts on the PGA TOUR this season, but Kuest turned a sponsor’s exemption at the AT&T Byron Nelson in early May into a T-14 at the event, a career-best finish on the PGA TOUR for him, which earned him a career-high check for $163,875.

He then Monday-qualified for the RBC Canadian Open roughly one month later, where he finished T-57. However, things really took off for Peter Kuest at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit two weeks ago.

He again Monday-qualified for the event, the third time he had accomplished that feat this season, and after sharing the first-round lead after an opening 64 (-8), he posted a T-4 finish. That netted him a big check for $370,333, and earned him quite a few critical non-member FedExCup points.

The top ten finish in Detroit earned Peter Kuest a spot into the John Deere Classic last week in Illinois, where he again played well. He finished T-17, which netted him another $112,850. He also earned enough non-member FedExCup points to earn him special temporary membership for the remainder of the PGA TOUR season.

To earn that distinction, Kuest had to earn points equal to No. 150 on the 2022 FedExCup list.

As a special temporary member, Peter Kuest earns a spot in a conditional category on the TOUR Priority Ranking at the next reshuffle, which will happen after the Barbasol Championship this week. He is also now free to accept unlimited sponsor exemptions through the remainder of the PGA TOUR season in the fall.

He is hoping to take advantage of one of those sponsor exemptions at the Barbasol Championship this week.

“We get to play multiple weeks in a row, and don’t really have to do the Monday qualifier grind, so that’s always nice,” said Kuest during a pre-tournament media session on Tuesday. “Getting to come to a course and take Monday off, and just kind of rest a little bit.”

There is still a lot at stake for Peter Kuest over the rest of this season.

If he has one or two more good finishes on tour through the fall, that will put him in a strong position to earn a full PGA TOUR membership in 2024 since it will likely allow him to earn enough non-member FedExCup points to be equivalent to No. 125 on this year’s season-long standings. That is the threshold required to secure full membership next season.

As a non-member, Peter Kuest is not eligible this season for the three-event FedExCup playoffs that take place in August. However, after this week, there are still three other PGA TOUR events before the playoffs and seven more fall events after the playoffs where Kuest has a chance of playing.

This week’s Barbasol Championship is an ‘opposite-field event’ on the PGA TOUR, which means that many of the top names on tour are playing in a different event at the same time. (This week the PGA TOUR’s ‘other’ event is the Genesis Scottish Open, as players get ready for the season’s final major, The Open Championship, at Royal Liverpool in England next week.)

Because it is an opposite field event, the Barbasol champion will receive 300 FedExCup points, 200 fewer than will be available to the winner of the Scottish Open. And the overall purse in Kentucky is $3.8 million, compared to $9 million overseas.

But that also means the overall quality of the field is not as strong and, not surprisingly, the Barbasol Championship has shown a penchant for first-time winners: most recently Trey Mullinax (2022) and Seamus Power (2021).

After his recent strong play, Peter Kuest is now considered one of the favorites to take home the title in Kentucky by the oddsmakers. He checks in at 22-1 to win, according to William Hill Sportsbook, with only three other golfers listed at lower odds.

Before he Monday-qualified for the Valero Texas Open in late March, Peter Kuest was ranked No. 1204 in the world. He now sits at No. 327 after his impressive performances the last two weeks.