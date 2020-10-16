KSEE24 to air Fresno State’s first football game of 2020 season against Hawaii

FILE – Fresno State running back Josh Hokit enjoys senior night before taking on Nevada during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Fresno, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian – FILE)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — KSEE24 will broadcast Fresno State’s first football game of the 2020 season on Oct. 24, giving fans the opportunity to watch the Bulldogs face Hawaii at an empty Bulldog Stadium due to coronavirus restrictions.

The station, also home of “Bulldog Insider” since 2006, will host 30-minute pregame show, starting at 4 p.m., as well as a half-time show and a post-game show.

The game is scheduled to kickoff at 4:37 p.m. at a Bulldog Stadium that won’t have any fans because of COVID-19-related restrictions affecting sporting events.

The KSEE24 sports team, led by Sports Director Andrew Marden, Julia Lopez and Scott Bemis, will helm the production of the broadcasts.

“On behalf Fresno State Athletics, our Bulldog Sports Properties (BSP) team is excited to join

forces with KSEE24 and Nexstar Inc. to broadcast the first Bulldogs football game of the season,” said Zachary Fraser, general manager of BSP. “The Red Wave deserves to see this game and we thank KSEE24 for making this possible.”

J.R. Jackson, KSEE24/CBS47 vice president and general manager, said the station is thrilled to bring the Fresno State vs. Hawaii game to Valley viewers.

“We know how important Fresno State is to our community, both on the sports field and in the classroom, so we very much appreciate the partnership we have established over many years,” Jackson said.

KSEE24 reaches as many as 2 million viewers in seven counties from north of Merced, south to Delano, west to Coalinga, and to the Sierra Nevada to the East. Its broadcast center is located in Fresno, California.

