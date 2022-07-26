SAN FRANCISCO (KGPE) – The Mountain West Conference held its media days last week. The Pac-12 conference has its media day this week, on Friday.

Fresno State is playing two Pac-12 schools this season: Oregon State at home, USC on the road. And when the Bulldogs face the Trojans, they’ll face Andrew Vorhees.

An offensive lineman from Kingsburg, Vorhees on Tuesday was named first team preseason all-Pac-12 by the conference’s media. He was also named on Tuesday to the watch list for the Outland Trophy, given annually to the best interior lineman in college football.

Andrew Voorhees is USC’s most experienced lineman. He has played in 44 career games, and he will be a fifth-year senior this fall. Last season, he was a third team all-American by the Associated Press.

In 2016, when he was a senior for the Vikings, he was second team all-state according to Cal-Hi Sports.

Jalen McMillan, a sophomore wide receiver at Washington, was also honored on Tuesday by the media who cover the Pac-12. He was named honorable mention preseason all-conference after catching 39 passes one year ago for 470 yards and three touchdowns.

McMillan, who played in eleven games in 2021 with nine starts, is a former standout at San Joaquin Memorial High School.