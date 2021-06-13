Kingsburg wins second consecutive valley championship

KINGSBURG, Calif. — Due to graduation, the DIV boys valley championship was moved to Saturday at 11am.

Kingsburg ended up beating Washington Union 48-30 to win back-to-back section titles.

“The whole team is super grateful,” Kingsburg senior Nate Towsley told Chris Aguirre. “Grateful for the opportunity, grateful for the year. We knew we weren’t certain to get a season this year so just to make the most of it and come out and do this, it feels really good.”

Kingsburg head basketball coach Philip Bergstrom agrees.

“I mean more than anything, the two years in a row is sweet, but to do it this year with all this adversity just shows the character of this team,” Bergstrom told Aguirre after the win.