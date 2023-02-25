FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Kingsburg boys basketball team beat Sierra on Saturday, 63-43, to capture the section championship in Division III. Conner McFall led the way for the Vikings, scoring 12 points and four rebounds.

“This team’s great. We just mesh together, everything is so great,” said McFall. “I couldn’t be more proud of these guys.”

The Vikings were an 11-seed, and they advanced to Selland Arena after beating No. 6 North, No. 3 South and No. 2 Independence in the playoffs.

“It’s really fun to just go out there and play basketball,” said senior guard Noah Brown. “And to play your butts off, for it to pay off it feels great.”