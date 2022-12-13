Among other things, Monday’s sports news included a Bulldog receiver originally from Fresno entering the transfer portal, two Fresno State senior football stars getting an invite to a college all-star game and a Kingsburg High alum being included on a prestigious list of some of the best college players in the country.

Robinson back with the Heat

Former Fresno State big man Orlando Robinson is back in the NBA.

Big “O” has agreed to a two-way deal with the Miami Heat, and he rejoined Miami’s active roster for Monday night’s game at Indiana.

He did not play in the Heat’s 87-82 win over the Pacers.

It is his second stint with the Heat this season, as he played in two games for Miami in November. In a 107-106 overtime loss against the Wizards, Robinson scored 14 points and added seven rebounds in 32 minutes of action.

In-between his stints with Miami, Robinson has been putting up impressive numbers for Sioux Falls in the NBA G League. He is averaging 22.4 ppg 12.7 rpg, while shooting 55.9 percent from the field and 78.6 percent from the free throw line.

Kelly enters transfer portal

It is that time of year when college football players all over the country are entering their names in the transfer portal, and the latest name from Fresno State is a little surprising.

BarkBoard.com reported on Monday that Bulldog wide receiver Josh Kelly has put his name in the portal.

Kelly, who came to Fresno State after a standout high school career at San Joaquin Memorial High School, has made 17 career starts for the Bulldogs. He has 87 receptions for 1,305 yards and four touchdowns over his four years as a Bulldog (2019-22).

Josh Kelly was expected to a big contributor this season, but he got injured in Game 3 against USC and he did not make a big impact after returning to the field six weeks later.

Moreno-Cropper, Mims get invited to all-star game

Another Fresno State wide receiver, Jalen Moreno-Cropper, along with running back Jordan Mims, have accepted invites to the East-West Shrine Bowl. It is an all-star game played in February that features many of the top college seniors in the country.

The game will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders, as part of ‘Pro Bowl Week.’

Moreno-Cropper, a central valley native who starred in high school at both Sanger and Buchanan, has already said he plans on entering the NFL draft in the spring. (He still has one year of eligibility left if he wanted to use it.)

At the end of November, Jalen Moreno-Cropper was named a first team all-Mountain West wide receiver after posting 79 receptions for 1,044 yards and five receiving touchdowns this season.

Jordan Mims, a sixth-year senior from East Palo Alto, was a first team all-Mountain West selection at running back, after rushing for 1,190 yards and 16 touchdowns this season.

Kingsburg alum named all-American

Kingsburg High product Andrew Vorhees, a five-year starter on the offensive line at USC, was named a first team Associated Press all-American on Monday.



Vorhees played guard for the explosive Trojans offense this season, which was No. 4 in the country in total offense (500 yards per game), and was headlined by Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams at quarterback.

Pulis commits; Bracha offered by Fresno State

The December early signing period starts in a little over a week. On Monday, we learned that the Bulldogs had targeted a couple of players who spent the past few seasons at Fresno City College.

Hanford High product Hayden Pulis, an offensive tackle, announced his commitment to the Bulldogs on Twitter.

We also learned on Monday that safety Camryn Bracha, a Buchanan High product and this season’s Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year, has picked up a preferred walk-on offer from the Bulldogs.

He is still mulling over his options for next season.

As a sophomore this season, Bracha led the Rams in tackles (67) and pass breakups (six), tied for the team lead with two interceptions, had a forced fumble and also blocked six kicks.