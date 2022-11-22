SEATTLE (KSEE/KGPE) – The Washington football team is 9-2 and is ranked No. 12 in the country in both major Top 25 polls. The Huskies are coached by Kalen DeBoer, who was Fresno State’s head coach the past two seasons.

He agreed to a contract extension on Tuesday through the year 2028.

“My family and I have loved every minute of being here at this amazing institution in this world-class city,” DeBoer said in a news release. “We are incredibly grateful for the support we have received and are excited to continue to build on the amazing tradition of success we have here.”