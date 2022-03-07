SEATTLE (KSEE) – Between his time as offensive coordinator and his time as head coach, Kalen DeBoer spent several years recruiting on behalf of Fresno State. Those relationships he built with high school coaches and players do not just go away.

DeBoer is now at Washington, and in two seasons Tybo Rogers will join him. Rogers, a junior running back at Bakersfield High School, committed to the Huskies on Monday.

He is their first commitment in the class of 2023.

“I realized when I talked to the whole coaching staff at Washington when I was out there for Junior Day, that’s where I wanted to be,” Rogers told 247sports.com.

Tybo Rogers has 14 FBS offers, including one from Fresno State. Lee Marks, who was the Bulldogs’ interim head coach for the New Mexico Bowl, offered him a scholarship back in November.

Marks reportedly made a similar offer when he arrived at Washington a few months ago.

“The first coach I told was Coach Marks and he was very excited for me,” said Rogers.

Tybo Rogers rushed for 1,246 yards and ten touchdowns for the Drillers this past season. He also caught 31 passes for 614 yards and had six receiving touchdowns.