Journey to the NFL: Jaylon Johnson

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — “Honestly, I don’t even think about the draft until other people ask me about it.”

Jaylon Johnson is a rare breed.

Johnson, a former standout defensive back at Central High School, needed just 2.5 years to graduate from the University of Utah with a degree in strategic communications.

And, of course, he starred on the football team while he was there.

“I know how hard it would be to go back to school after the NFL, or try to do it during the NFL,” Johnson said. “That wasn’t something that I wanted to go through.”

Johnson’s maturity and dedication can be accredited to his dad, Johnny Johnson Sr., who played defensive back at Fresno State and then became a correctional officer.

“He was always on us,” said Johnson. “So that taught us discipline right there. I mean, it wasn’t like our household was loose in any way, shape or form.”

The Central High School graduate is smart, disciplined and he’s also really tough. He played most of last season at Utah with a torn labrum in his right shoulder.

“For me it was nothing,” Johnson said. “But I mean, it was kinda uncomfortable at times going through the pain. It was just something I got used to doing, it just came with the job.”

He decided to wait and have surgery after the NFL Combine.

“I even did the bench press, considering the shoulder, but it was all about keep pushing through it and keep trying to prove myself,” explained Johnson.

With the NFL Draft just days away, Johnson said that he’s been getting positive feedback from NFL teams.

“Just in terms of how I am as a person, how I go about playing the game, my work ethic,” said Johnson.

However, he is incredibly humble

“I’m average. So I mean, just being able to show kids that if you do things the right way, if you go about working hard, and commit yourself to a craft, there’s nothing that you can’t do.”

