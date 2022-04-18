What are you doing on June 1st? We know what Josh Allen will be doing: playing golf with Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes.

It was announced on Monday that those four individuals are the participants in this summer’s version of ‘The Match,’ a televised 12-hole event for charity.

For the first time, there are no golfers.

And not only are all of the participants quarterbacks, the four of them have combined to win four of the last five NFL MVP awards.

All of them are pretty good golfers including Allen, a native of Firebaugh, who played in the Pebble Beach Pro Am back in February. Allen is paired with Mahomes while Brady will play with Rodgers.

Last year in ‘The Match,’ Rodgers was paired with ex-Clovis East standout Bryson DeChambeau. Played in Big Sky, Montana, those two won, defeating Brady and Phil Mickelson.